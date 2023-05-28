MANKATO — Millions of dollars in additional state aid will be coming to south-central Minnesota cities, along with a one-time windfall for public safety spending, under budgets signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.
There’s an $80 million boost in annual aid to cities with an equal amount headed to counties, and local governments will split another $300 million in funds targeted to police and fire protection and crime prevention. For larger outstate cities, a new program provides funding to boost affordable housing.
Projections have been released for the specific allocations through the Local Government Aid program, which distributes funds to all but the wealthiest Minnesota cities. Mankato is expected to receive $916,000 more than under the previous law, bringing the total annual assistance via LGA to nearly $8.5 million.
“We anticipate that will be used primarily to reduce property tax impacts for residents in the community,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said of the extra $916,000.
Using 2022 property tax data, Arntz said an infusion of that much additional LGA would be the equivalent of about 1.6% on the city’s tax rate.
“For an average home, savings would be $43,” she said, cautioning that the number is just an estimate.
With counties also getting an $80 million bump in their version of LGA — known as County Program Aid — and schools also slated for major funding increases, county boards and school boards may be in a position to provide a pause in the multi-year run of property tax hikes for homeowners.
Mankato’s share of the public safety aid — projected to be $1.96 million — will be a single appropriation rather than a continuing source of funding that could replace property tax revenue. Still, Arntz said Mankato’s Department of Public Safety would have many potential uses for the funding, including training, equipment and staff recruitment and retention.
“It certainly will help with a lot of different endeavors,” Arntz said, cautioning that the use of the funds will need to be considered carefully since that state revenue will not continue in future years. “We have to think about it as a one-time infusion.”
Funded with $210 million from the non-recurring portion of Minnesota’s massive budget surplus, the public safety aid will bring a one-time windfall to towns of all sizes — even those without police departments. In addition to the nearly $2 million slated for Mankato, the amounts range from $5,207 for the 119 residents of Ormsby to $602,801 for the nearly 15,000 residents of North Mankato.
Another $90 million in public safety aid will be divided among Minnesota’s 87 counties.
“Eligible uses include community violence prevention and intervention programs; community engagement; mental health crisis responses; victim services; training programs; first responder wellness; equipment related to fire, rescue and emergency services; or to pay other personnel or equipment costs,” according to a League of Minnesota Cities summary.
Affordable housing aid could be as much as $289,000 for Mankato, although details of the new program are still being sorted out.
The League of Minnesota Cities stated that a total of $4.5 million has been allocated for each of the next two years for affordable housing projects in outstate cities with populations of 10,000. That would benefit four municipalities in south-central Minnesota.
Along with Mankato’s potential allocation, North Mankato could receive as much as $66,000, New Ulm could be in line for nearly $54,000 and St. Peter might be granted about $44,000, according to hypothetical distributions calculated by the House Research Department.
The program will allow smaller cities to apply for grants of up to $25,000. The affordable housing aid is expected to continue in future years, albeit at a lower $2 million annual allocation.
The additional $80 million targeted to the longstanding Local Government Aid program will have the largest and potentially most lasting impacts on the region.
The amounts vary widely from town to town, however, because the formula for the LGA program attempts to measure the relative wealth of the property base and the needs of individual cities. Among the factors included in the formula are the percent of housing built before 1940, declines in a town’s population, the size of its property tax base and the percentage of the tax base that’s commercial and industrial property.
And because the formula was updated as part of the just-passed tax legislation at the Capitol, the increases in aid vary from city to city.
For instance, the formula deems Blue Earth to be in particular need, with a nearly $75 per capita increase. Elysian, by contrast, is to receive barely more than a $3 per capita increase.
Mankato’s Local Government Aid allocation is expected to jump by just over 12% — an additional $19.75 for every resident.
Statewide, the per capita increase in LGA funding averages $15.87 — an increase of about 14.2%. Greater Minnesota cities will average nearly $29 in added state aid per resident versus just over $9 per resident in the metro area. The formula change appears to slightly benefit the metro, where the percent rise in aid is 16.1% compared to 13.2% for outstate cities, according to data compiled by Bjorn Arneson of the Senate Counsel, Research and Fiscal Analysis office.
City officials across Minnesota were still sorting through the various provisions of the budget last week.
“We’re just figuring out what that means and whether it’s one-time,” said St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel of the different allocations. “We’re not ready to discuss it yet.”
The governor’s office issued a news release Wednesday morning shortly after Walz’s signing ceremony for the thousands of pages of legislation making up the bulk of the $72 billion two-year budget. With the governor’s office trumpeting provisions affecting everything from education to roads to health care, the release had just a single sentence regarding local government assistance increases that would have been big news in other legislative sessions.
“The bill delivers $80 million each year for local government aid and county program aid to enable local governments to deliver critical services and avoid property tax increases,” according to the statement.
