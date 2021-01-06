MANKATO — Winners of City Center Partnership's inaugural Let it Glow, Kato! contest have been announced.
Businesses named winners in the window-display contest are:
• Bumbelou Baby and Children's Boutique — People’s Choice/first place; $1,000 prize. In addition, the Riverfront Drive business will receive the contest's traveling trophy.
• Bellissimo Paint and Coatings — second-place; $500.
• Julee’s Jewelry — third place; $250.
"This program did just what we wanted it to. It brought people to our City Center to enjoy some holiday spirit and notice the wonderful businesses supporting our community’s vitality. We anticipate the spirit of Let It Glow, Kato! will only grow for the 2021 season," said Anna Thill, Visit Mankato president, in a news release.
Thirty businesses participated in the contest. People who viewed the displays voted for their favorites display between Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.
