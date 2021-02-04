The Mankato area got about 3 inches of snow Thursday as a winter storm blew through the region, with blustery winds up to 35 mph throughout the day and into the night.
National Weather Service meteorologists say most of south-central Minnesota got about 3 inches starting Thursday morning and wrapping up shortly before noon. There's a little chance of more snow Friday, but temperatures will only hit a high of 10 degrees before dipping blow zero Friday night and throughout most of the weekend.
"It'd probably be a good idea to get anything covered cleared off," NWS meteorologist Chris O'Brien said. "Get things clear as soon as possible, because it's going to get cold and stay cold."
O'Brien and other meteorologists forecast the arctic cold blowing through the area will last through next week and possibly longer. Highs starting Saturday will be somewhere around zero, while lows will be in the negative teens.
While the temps are nowhere near record colds for this time of year, it will be the coldest south-central Minnesota has gotten this winter.
"It may be quite a shock to the system because of this cold coming up," O'Brien said. "People should definitely take it seriously."
Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said crews were working hard to clear the roads Thursday in advance of the cold. While the blowing snow made such work difficult, Thilges said county workers were already pre-treating more than 700 miles of county and county/state aid roads in advance of the cold.
"When it does get considerably cold like that, those anti-icing agents don't work," he said. "We'll be out there doing our best to make the roads safe for the traveling public."
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office reported only two crashes with no injuries that took place Thursday morning, both near South Bend Township along Highway 169. Capt. Paul Barta said there were no reports of stranded motorists or cars spun off the road.
Barta warns area residents to be prepared for the upcoming cold by ensuring they check the weather, limit their travel if possible, ensure they wear multiple layers when traveling and have emergency kits in their cars, if possible.
If powerlines are knocked down and people use heaters for warmth, Barta recommends residents follow fire safety rules and check for carbon monoxide.
And if residents do become stranded on the road over the next week, they should stay within their cars and call for assistance rather than walk and chance exposure to the elements.
"Stay with your vehicle," Barta said. "It's probably your safest bet."
