The Wine Cafe and Rounders bar announced Wednesday they were closing until further notice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
In a post on its Facebook page, the proprietors of Wine Cafe said its staff will isolate, be tested and follow health guidelines.
The post on the Wine Cafe’s Facebook page Wednesday evening said: “The Wine Cafe will be closed until further notice. We found out this afternoon that a staff member has tested positive for COVID. We are all testing and are isolating. We will be back as soon as we can. We love our extended family and hope to see you soon. Mask up. Be safe.”
A message on Rounders Facebook page said:
"Today, we have decided to close Rounders after we were notified that a former employee tested positive for COVID-19. We value our staff and patrons safety and have taken this extra precaution so we can focus our efforts on performing a deep cleaning that exceeds the CDC recommendations. In addition, we also want to give our employees time to process the new reality we are all facing that COVID is in our community. We want to make sure we set the standard that other establishments will follow."
