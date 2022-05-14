WINNEBAGO — When Corn Plus, one of the oldest ethanol plants in the state, shut down in 2019 amid low prices for ethanol, about 40 employees were laid off and the community of Winnebago was unsure if the plant would ever be reused.
After being mothballed and put up for sale, the plant's future looked even dimmer when COVID hit. But suddenly, in late 2020, Greenfield Global bought the plant out of receivership. It was the giant Canadian company's first move into biofuels production in the United States.
After a series of upgrades to the plant, Greenfield fired up the plant in November of 2021.
"We're enhancing production, enhancing the workforce and using the capital outlay needed to get the plant into today's competitive operational condition," said general manager McCord Pankonen.
"It was built in 1984 and there were some upgrades in the early 2000s and we're just methodically going through what needs to be upgraded, either because of age or just getting the most current, efficient equipment installed. That's an ongoing thing with an aging plant."
The plant has about 50 employees and Pankonen said it is approaching its current potential production of 48 million gallons per year.
The former Corn Plus plant was farmer owned. Now farmers in the area contract to sell corn to CFS Co-op and the cooperative provides the corn Greenfield needs for the plant.
"CFS is a good partner. We're building our grower base," Pankonen said.
Winnebago City Administrator Judi Hynes said the community has been happy to see the plant operating again.
"We're very pleased it is up and running again. It's a great deal all around."
She said the jobs at the plant are good for the local economy, as is the property tax the town and county collect.
Greenfield Global produces renewable energy, high-purity specialty alcohols, solvents and other products. It is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns five ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in the U.S., Canada and Ireland.
