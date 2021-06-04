WINNEBAGO — The company that bought the Corn Plus plant in Winnebago is ramping up to restart production this fall and has signed an agreement with Central Farm Service to supply corn for the ethanol plant.
Corn Plus, which was owned by farmer shareholders, closed in the summer of 2019 amid low prices for ethanol. It was one of the oldest plants in the state. About 40 employees at the plant were laid off.
Greenfield Global, which is based in Toronto, Canada, purchased the plant late last year.
"We feel CFS is a great partner," said Robert Dekker, vice president of communications with Greenfield. "We will be taking quite a bit of corn in the area."
Dennis Inman, vice president of grain at CFS, said they work with 4,000 producers in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa who will be able to sell corn for use in the Winnebago plant.
"We're very excited to be part of the plant restarting. It'll certainly be good for our farmer customers. Greenfield is a good, solid company," Inman said.
"Anything that consumes corn and having the local demand in our backyard, rather than shipping it somewhere else, is a good thing."
Dekker said they will begin production in Winnebago this fall. "We're going through with updates and upgrades at the plant. Greenfield has high standards for quality of production and, of course, safety."
The Winnebago plant has a production capacity of 48 million gallons per year.
Decker said the plant will be known as Greenfield Global-Winnebago.
CFS has 17 grain locations in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
The partnership also includes an agreement for CFS to buy the dried distillers grain, a biproduct of ethanol production.
"We'll use the majority for our mills to supply hog feed," Inman said.
CFS will begin buying corn immediately for this fall's corn harvest and beyond. Farmers can contact their local CFS or call CFS at 507-525-1576 or visit www.cfscoop.com.
Greenfield Global produces renewable energy, high-purity specialty alcohols, solvents and other products. It is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns five ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in the U.S., Canada and Ireland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.