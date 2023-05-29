WINNEBAGO — The Winnebago Police Department believes two homemade bomb devices found in the city were an isolated incident, the city’s Facebook page said.
This comes after two devices were found over the weekend.
The devices were small Coleman cylinders and butane torch canisters with a fuse in them.
The Facebook post said the rest of the public is not in danger but said if anyone finds any devices, they should call 911 immediately.
They also ask anyone who saw anything suspicious between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday morning to contact the Winnebago Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.