WINNEBAGO — A Winnebago man allegedly threatened a woman with a replica gun, then choked her until she lost consciousness.
Brayden Lee Delafuente, 20, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.
A woman who knows Delafuente called authorities early Monday morning. She said he took out a gun and threatened to “blow her brains out” during an argument, according to a court complaint. Delafuente then allegedly hit her in the face and choked her.
Another person reportedly found the woman unconscious but was able to rouse her. When the woman who’d been hit and choked then called 911, Delafuente tried to take her cellphone, the report said.
The woman was taken to an emergency room with facial bleeding and swelling.
A BB gun that looked like a handgun was found in Delafuente’s residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.