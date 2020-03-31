WINNEBAGO — A rural Winnebago man allegedly shot at a passing car because it was loud.
A driver told a Faribault County sheriff's deputy someone hit his car with buckshot March 25 at about 10 p.m. as he drove on 240th Avenue. BB pellets were recovered from the car, according to a court complaint. One BB was found in the weatherstripping of the driver's side door, near the driver's head.
Deputies searched the home of Lynn Treanor Cole, 66, after determining the shooting occurred adjacent to his property. They seized shotguns and buckshot that was the same size as the buckshot recovered from the car.
Cole then allegedly admitted he shot at the car because he was irritated it is loud as it drives by at night.
Cole is charged in Faribault County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon.
