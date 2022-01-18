WINNEBAGO — A man crawled to safety after his wheelchair got stuck on railroad tracks as a train approached Tuesday in Winnebago.
Darryl David Garman, 57, of Winnebago, was traveling in an electric wheelchair on Highway 169 when he became stuck on tracks near Fourth Avenue SW around 12:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Garman crawled away before an oncoming train struck his wheelchair. He was taken to the United Hospital District hospital in Blue Earth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.