WINNEBAGO — A mother and son are facing charges after a confrontation with police outside their Winnebago residence.
Andrew Paul Holm, 30, is charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
Pamela Ann Holm, 62, was charged in Faribault County District Court with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
According to the court complaints:
A Winnebago police officer saw Andrew Holm driving Wednesday afternoon and knew he did not have a license. The officer initiated a traffic stop as Holm pulled into his driveway.
He ignored the officer's commands and headed into the house. Pamela Holm pushed the officer to keep him from blocking her son from going inside.
He eventually came back outside but then resisted arrest as his mother screamed at the officer and others who arrived at the scene.
At one point Andrew Holm grabbed at a deputy's duty belt and took his keys. A stun gun was used to subdue him. A deputy injured his knuckles during the scuffle.
As he was being taken to a squad car, Andrew Holm spit in an officer's face. While en route to jail, he told the officer he would not forget the officer's name.
He continued to be combative at jail and threatened to assault staff.
He told jail staff he had used methamphetamine and marijuana.
