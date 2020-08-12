WINNEBAGO — The Winnebago Economic Development Authority will award a total of $30,000 in grants to small businesses.
The City Council this week approved using part of the city's CARES Act funding for the grants. The EDA will award the grants to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications can be submitted beginning Aug. 19. Information will be available on the city website: cityofwinnebago.com. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 18.
Grant awards will be determined at the EDA meeting Oct. 7. There may be a second round of grants pending fund availability.
