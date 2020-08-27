WINNEBAGO — A young man who reportedly hosted an underage drinking party at his rural Winnebago farm is facing criminal charges.
Cole Christopher Klinker, 21, was charged with gross misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of minors Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.
Law enforcement officers learned about the party about 1 a.m. Aug. 9 and detained multiple underage drinkers, the charges say. Many more party-goers fled as they arrived.
Two juveniles were found passed out on the lawn. One of them needed medical treatment, according to a court complaint.
Authorities also issued over 25 citations for underage consumption, including to six juveniles.
Blue Earth Area Schools leaders cited an Aug. 8-9 party in rural Winnebago as the reason for changing the district’s planned fall format for secondary students. School and county health officials say COVID-19 cases have been traced to the party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.