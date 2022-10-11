WINNEBAGO — Winnebago will become home to the fifth Freedom Rock in the state, with an unveiling planned for Saturday.
The Freedom Rock is a painted rock honoring Faribault County veterans who served in the U.S. military during World War II and the Vietnam War. It’s now one of five in the state, and one of about 110 throughout the Midwest.
“I was the one with the idea,” said Colette Meidinger, who lives in Winnebago and with her husband, Gerald, discovered a Freedom Rock first when they traveled to Menlo, Iowa. “We had made some weekend trips to see them and thought, ‘Hey, we’d like to have something like that in Winnebago.’”
She partnered with Jean Anderson, of the Winnebago City Council, to get the project underway. They got council approval two years ago to have the rock painted, but then came the pandemic and fundraising efforts ground to a halt.
Once fundraising started again, the women persevered. In total, $10,000 was privately raised to fund the cost of the Winnebago Freedom Rock project.
The rock was placed into concrete in the early spring and painted in September.
In Minnesota, rocks also can be found in Kasson, Lakeville, Big Lake and Norwood Young America. “We are the fifth and there are like 109 in Iowa,” Anderson said.
The artist for the rocks is Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, who is from Iowa. He receives submitted information from each community and then creates a rock.
“Ray is from Iowa and he did not serve in the military, but he is an artist and a politician,” Anderson said. “This is his way of giving back and doing his part.”
For Winnebago’s rock, featured are five local veterans who were killed in Vietnam. Also featured is Gladys Owen, who was an assistant to Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II, and a war musician named Kermit Chafee. All hail from Faribault County.
“It’s just all about service to our country and it’s a great place and an enhancement to our war memorial that’s already there,” Anderson said.
Winnebago had the highest loss per capita in Minnesota during Vietnam. “We had five young men who were killed and it is just always in our hearts and our minds that we lost these classmates and friends,” Meidinger said. “We wanted to remember them and the rest of the boys within the country who were killed during the Vietnam War.”
The artist created a rock in every county in Iowa, and then had requests from a couple of other states and he decided he would do a 50-state tour.
“His goal is to have a rock in each state and I know he’s done North Dakota, Washington, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oklahoma,” Meidinger said. “He might be painting Oklahoma now.”
The Winnebago rock is now covered, with the unveiling scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday. It is at Whiting Park, right behind City Hall and next to the town’s other war memorial along Highway 169.
“We’re very proud to have it here,” Anderson said.
