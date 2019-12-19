MANKATO — A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased recently in Mankato. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
Kwik Trip, 1549 E. Madison Ave., sold the ticket with numbers that matched the first five numbers drawn Thursday.
Those numbers are 14-18-26-39-68.
The Kwik Trip earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket was not a jackpot winner because its sixth number did not match the Powerball number (9) that was drawn Thursday.
The holder of the winning ticket should call the Minnesota State Lottery office at (651) 635-8273 for instructions on how to claim the prize.
A $1.6 million winning Gopher 5 ticket purchased in Hermantown for the Dec. 16 drawing has not yet been claimed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.