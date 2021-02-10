The Diocese of Winona-Rochester has agreed to a $21.5 million settlement to cover claims of sexual abuse as it goes through bankruptcy reorganization.
The settlement will provide compensation to 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
The diocese stretches all across the southern Minnesota border with Iowa and includes Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Faribault, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
“It is my desire and hope that the compensation paid in this settlement will help the survivors heal from the pain they have felt over these many years. We must never forget the tragic anguish caused by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority," Bishop John M. Quinn said in a statement.
The settlement will allow the diocese to submit a reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.
The diocese said the settlement will provide additional financial proceeds from insurance companies and that there will be future legal actions against some insurance companies that provided coverage to the diocese in the 1960s and 1970s.
