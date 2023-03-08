MANKATO — The snowy, rainy, icy winter has been trying for everyone, and it's been no picnic for wildlife.
"It's been a bad year, certainly for wildlife in general," said Blue Earth County Pheasants Forever president Tom Benson.
There aren’t any official stats within the city, but a weather observer east of Mankato has recorded just over 67 inches since last fall. Unofficial records show Mankato averages about 40 inches of snow a year.
Still, he has anecdotal evidence the pheasant population is holding up. "I've heard lots of reports of people seeing groups of pheasants around, so I think a lot of them have survived."
David Trauba, Department of Natural Resources regional wildlife manager for southwest Minnesota, said deer and pheasant have suffered from the winter, but overall are doing pretty well.
"We've had a lot of deep snow this year and the snowpack has stayed in the southwest. The good thing for deer and pheasant is that this year hasn't been really cold. We've had some sub-zero stretches but not a lot of those extended periods of really cold weather."
Trauba said they've received a few more reports than usual about deer wandering into people's yards and eating their ornamentals as well as venturing into farm livestock areas. "So they're traveling more to find food."
He said he's received some reports of fawns from last spring that have been found dead this winter, but not a lot.
"We've lost some deer but I don't think we've lost enough to really impact the deer herd. And for deer carrying fawns, I think they're OK, they're finding enough food and we've not had that real cold weather."
He said how deer reproduction goes will depend on when spring weather comes.
"In northern parts of the state winter didn't break last year until mid- to late-April and that extra month really adds to mortality and the birth rates are impacted. It's more of a northern issue, but even in the south if spring doesn't come when it's supposed to, it becomes an issue," Trauba said.
Benson said that while winter can be hard on pheasants, it's the spring nesting season weather that determines how big the population will be. He said they can handle cold weather while nesting, but if late season snow or ice cover the ground they have problems digging to find the food they need in the spring while nesting.
"Or if there's heavy rain it can wash the nests out. They can sometimes try a second nesting."
Benson said a very dry, warmer spring can also mean that when pheasant chicks hatch they have fewer bugs to eat, which can impact their survival numbers.
Trauba said a couple of the big storms this winter killed pheasants, "but it could have been a lot worse." He said his staff and residents are seeing good pheasant numbers overall.
"This spring's nesting season really tells how big of a population we'll have next fall."
Both men said that for wildlife, particularly pheasant, the biggest impact on their success is how much habitat they have.
Trauba said pheasants need tall grasses to hunker down out of the wind and away from predators in the winter. "Heavy, wet snow mats down a lot of the grasses."
In spite of the conditions, Trauba said wildlife is resilient.
"I have 30 plus years here and I've seen some really tough winters. But it's amazing how those numbers can bounce back."
Benson said the local Pheasants Forever chapter has about 350 members and meets the first Monday of each month at the Eagles Club on North Riverfront Drive in Mankato. "If anyone is interested in joining they can come to a meeting."
