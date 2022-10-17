MANKATO — Mankato park crews have begun winter season preparations. Uninsulated restrooms in city parks will be closed to the public until mid-April.
Animals that spend summers at Sibley Park Farm have been returned to their owner's property for the winter months. The animals will return to the park in late spring or early summer.
The restrooms located in Riverfront Park and Kiwanis Recreation Area remain open year round.
