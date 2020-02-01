ST. PETER — The fresh layer of snow that fell Friday morning in St. Peter arrived hours before Winterfest 2020’s opening ceremonies.
“This thin blanket is what we really like. It’s just enough clean, white snow to ‘winter’ things up,” St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Ed Lee said.
The first clue in the winter festival’s medallion hunt was announced at 6:01 p.m. Friday. Clues will be released until the medallion is found. For more information and to read the clues, visit stpeterchamber.com.
An annual fundraiser for Special Olympics today is a longtime tradition that’s held in conjunction with Winterfest activities. Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and his department oversee the event on the north side of town.
Lange said he’s happy with predictions for today’s outdoor temperatures.
“The low 30s is what I like, the shoreline gets really slushy when the temperatures get in the 40s,” he said.
Over the past 14 years, the St. Peter Plunge has raised more than $947,000 for the Minnesota branch of Special Olympics, a sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities.
More than 300 people will plunge into the cold waters of Hallett’s Pond about 1 p.m. today. They’re hoping to bring the fundraiser’s overall total to $1 million.
Donations and registrations are being accepted this morning from teams and individuals who have not yet leaped at the opportunity to jump in a lake.
Lange has a few words to help nudge would-be jumpers toward Hallett’s Pond: “I always tell people that whether it’s 30 degrees above or minus 10 below, the water is always the same temperature.”
For more information or to make an online contribution, visit plungemn.org/events/st-peter.
Other events slated for today include Cub Scout Pack 58’s Pinewood Derby race at First Lutheran Church and the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services’ Snow Day in Veteran’s Park. Activities begin at 1 p.m. and include ice skating, snow art and a bonfire.
St. Peter Lions Club members will serve a Belgian waffle breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Peter Community Center. Later in the day, Patrick’s on Third will host a a Super Bowl viewing party.
A new Winterfest event is slated for 1 p.m. Feb. 8 near River Edge Hospital’s new main entrance. Winter Walk will offer participants outdoor-themed activities and opportunities to see the hospital’s recent improvements. Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be served in the facility’s new dining room.
Organizers of the 10th annual Winterslam expect their NAPA-sponsored races to draw 3,000 to 5,000 people to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds track 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
“We’ve been steadily growing each year,” co-organizer Randy Mosloski, of Mapleton, said.
Four classes of vehicles will compete in the event that originated at Blue Earth. Mosloski said the races moved to the St. Peter track when more space was needed.
This year’s Winterslam trophies, created out of welded-together car parts, are larger than the awards in previous years.
“Because this is our 10th anniversary and because the guy from Osage, Iowa, who makes them is retiring, our Hardest Hitter trophies are going to be 5-feet-tall this year,” Mosloski said.
Winterfest activities will wrap up with a Poker Walk 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15, starting at the Red Man Club. Participants age 21 and older are encouraged to wear costumes while completing on-site activities at various downtown establishments to earn chances at winning prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.