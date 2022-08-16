WINTHROP — An 8-year-old Winthrop girl suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a pickup early Monday evening in Winthrop, the State Patrol said.
Jerry Gail Mortenson, 74, of Maple Grove, was driving an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 19 at 6:17 p.m. and was near North Redwood Street when the pickup struck Cataleya Calliopie Sondag. She had stepped out from the passenger side of a parked semi and walked in front of the truck into the roadway, the patrol said.
The girl was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, the patrol said.
She was a passenger in a 1996 International driven by Scott Allan Sondag, 35, of Winthrop.
