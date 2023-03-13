WINTHROP — A 46-year-old Winthrop man was charged with second-degree murder Monday related to a death in Sibley County in September.
Travis Joel Bauer was arrested Friday ahead of the formal charge in Sibley County District Court. The investigation into him stemmed from the death of Dennis Duane Weitzenkamp, 76, on Sept. 20 at a farm site in rural Winthrop.
Second-degree murder is the most serious charge someone can face via formal complaint, according to a release by the Sibley County Attorney's Office, as charges above it require grand jury indictments. The charge against Bauer indicates the alleged offense was carried out with intent to cause death but without premeditation.
This story will be updated with more details from the investigation.
