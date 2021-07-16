ST. PETER — A 32-year-old Winthrop man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on the south edge of St. Peter early Thursday evening.
Brody Wayne Conklin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter following the 5:13 p.m. crash near a lane closure on Highway 169, the State Patrol said.
Conklin was driving a northbound 2002 Buick Century when the vehicle collided with a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan and a 2014 Ford Focus stopped in traffic.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Monica Ann Whitaker, 36, of Mankato, and the driver of the Ford, Louise Marie Anderson, 75, of Minneapolis, were not injured, the patrol said.
