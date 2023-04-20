Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Dakota, Washington and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to a half-inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows through the end of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 803.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 945 AM CDT Thursday was 803.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&