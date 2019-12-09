ARLINGTON — A 76-year-old Winthrop woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at an intersection on the west side of Arlington.

Gloria Dalin was driving a northbound Toyota Camry on Highway 5 about 9:30 a.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn and the car struck a GMC Yukon, Sibley County deputies said.

Dalin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington, deputies said.

The Yukon’s driver, Taryn Griffin, 42, of Arlington, was not injured.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you