ARLINGTON — A 76-year-old Winthrop woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at an intersection on the west side of Arlington.
Gloria Dalin was driving a northbound Toyota Camry on Highway 5 about 9:30 a.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn and the car struck a GMC Yukon, Sibley County deputies said.
Dalin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington, deputies said.
The Yukon’s driver, Taryn Griffin, 42, of Arlington, was not injured.
