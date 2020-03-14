I get it, toilet paper is important. But how much do you need?
Store shelves locally and nationally are bare of toilet paper these days, a bizarre side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Twin Cities restaurants are reporting that people are even stealing toilet paper from their bathrooms.
A few people will in coming weeks and months be quarantined in their homes for at least two weeks. Many more will venture out less as they try to limit their exposure to others.
So the common reaction has been to horde toilet paper. And not just a few extra rolls so their supply lasts a few weeks, but shopping carts, even pallets full of toilet paper. Which, of course, feeds a toilet paper hysteria. If you're in the store, not in need of toilet paper, but see only a few packs left on otherwise empty shelves, what are you going to do? Grab the last ones.
Panic buying begets panic buying.
I'm not sure where people are putting the pallets of toilet paper in their homes. If you're like us, trying to find a place for even one of those big packages of Sam's Club toilet paper isn't that easy. Ours is in the stairway to the attic, along with all the other clutter we move from around the house to hide. Opening the door to the stairway often sets off an avalanche of toilet paper, papers towels, a vacuum cleaner, rolls of last year's Christmas wrap, a box of old magazines and other bric-a-brac.
This isn't the first toilet paper panic in America. The last one, late in 1973, was a joke — literally.
Johnny Carson, with his 20 million viewers watching, was routinely doing his monologues on shortages of gas and other items during the energy shortages of the '70s. One night he said:
“You know, we’ve got all sorts of shortages these days. But have you heard the latest? I’m not kidding. I saw it in the papers. There’s an acute shortage of … of toilet paper!”
Within days there really was a shortage as panicked Americans cleaned off the shelves and manufacturers fell behind. Carson had to fess up that his comment was all just a joke.
Running out of toilet paper isn't fun, but people have and do get by without it.
Pages of Sear's catalogs sat in outhouses across America and did the trick. There aren't any big Sear's catalogs around anymore, but there's still plenty of paper. (And you thought The Free Press was just good for the bottom of bird cages and wrapping fish.)
It's not just toilet paper disappearing. People are ransacking stores for all manner of non-perishables and other things.
Psychologists say panic buying stems from a natural survival instinct, but also from people getting mixed messages about what's to come. Stocking up gives people some sense of control over a situation they otherwise have little control over.
During a pending emergency, be it a hurricane, floods or disease, people stock up on staples. But their preparation instinct quickly goes astray, not just buying water, toilet paper, medicine, beans and rice, but loading up on Doritos, Ben & Jerry's, cookies, glazed doughnuts, Pop-Tarts, soda and other junk food.
There's nothing like a pandemic to allow us to gorge on ice cream without guilt.
