An Amboy man is accused of multiple metal wire thefts including one that left him with electrical burns and hundreds of people without power for hours.
Travis John Olson, 36, is facing felony charges in two counties in connection with three cases filed last week.
Olson allegedly was caught on camera stealing $1,200 worth of copper wiring in late October from a property in Nicollet County that stores demolition materials. He was charged with one count of felony theft Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
On Nov. 2, Olson burned himself while breaking into an electrical box in St. Peter, a court complaint said.
Wires and fuses were taken, causing nearly $14,000 in damage and leaving more than 400 properties without power for about three hours.
A burn mark on the box suggested the thief might have come into contact with a live electrical wire. Olson's vehicle was found unoccupied nearby, but he denied involvement. A search of the vehicle found a melted rubber glove fused to the sleeve of a sweatshirt that had soot on it.
Police also reported they found methamphetamine, marijuana, bolt cutters and other burglary tools.
A detective obtained a search warrant to see Olson's medical records and learned he was treated for electrical burns Nov. 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room in Mankato.
Olson later admitted he “just grabbed a wire” and it went “boom,” according to the court complaint.
He's been charged in Nicollet County District Court with felony counts of property damage, possession of burglary tools and drug possession.
On Tuesday the owner of a semi trailer parked in rural Amboy reported wiring had been cut off. A deputy suspected Olson, who lives nearby, and obtained a warrant to search his residence and outbuildings.
The stolen wiring allegedly was found, along with multiple spools of wire, ammunition and methamphetamine, a court complaint said.
Olson was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of theft, property damage, possession of burglary tools, drug possession, storing drug paraphernalia near a child, and possessing ammunition after a felony conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.