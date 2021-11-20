ST. PETER — A Wisconsin man was hospitalized following an alcohol-involved single-vehicle crash in St. Peter early Saturday morning.
Joshua David Vezina, 34, of Luck, Wisconsin, was southbound on Highway 169 at 2:07 a.m. when his 2008 Pontiac G6 left the highway at Pine Street and struck a light pole, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Vezina was transported to the St. Peter hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were a factor in the crash, the pavement on Highway 169 was dry and alcohol was involved, according to the Patrol. The Pontiac's air bag deployed, but it is unknown if Vezina was wearing his seat belt.
