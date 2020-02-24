After damage from a fire at a neighboring business spread next door to Wiste’s Meat Market in Janesville on December 27, 2017, Megan and Ryan Landkammer — who had a young daughter with another child on the way — were unsure of what the future held.
Megan Landkammer’s parents bought the business in 2011 with the intention of gradually turning over ownership to their daughter and son-in-law, who was managing the store at the time. They say strong community support in Janesville helped them to reopen near the end of 2018 after several months of renovations.
“After the fire happened it was a long year of questions of what we were going to do,” Megan Landkammer said. “It finally worked out better for us just to buy it right away from them.”
Almost exactly a year after they reopened in 2018, the couple opened a second location in Waterville on December 7, 2019 — the same downtown location that housed Nusbaum’s Meats at 116 3rd Street South, which closed over a year ago.
“We’ve had people from Waterville say they missed their meat market and Faribault just lost their meat market in the last few years, so a lot of those people have come over,” Megan Landkammer said. “So far the support has been great.”
The couple had already gotten their feet wet in the Waterville area this past summer, when they connected with the owners of Kamp Dells, a resort with 400 campsites on the northern shore of Sakatah Lake — supplying the resort of steaks, brats, burgers and chicken during peak season.
Opening a second location had always been in the back of their minds, and the vacant storefront in Waterville led them to seize on the opportunity. Ryan Landkammer said opening the second store would have been impossible without the flexibility and support of their roughly 20 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.
“Two meat markets in one year was a lot, but in the same sense we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down,” Ryan Landkammer said.
Old and new
The Waterville retail store carries all of the products they have at their Janesville location — from cheeses, deli and fresh meats to jerky and summer sausage — although the larger Janesville store will continue to be where they process the meat for both locations. It’s a technique the Landkammers acquired thanks to good mentorship by experts who have passed on heritage skills like German sausage making onto the younger generation.
“When my parents bought it, we knew absolutely nothing,” Megan Landkammer said. “We had a couple employees from the previous owner of Wiste’s that stayed on and helped, and then Ron Wiste — when he was alive when my parents bought it — he helped out and taught Ryan a lot.”
At both stores, some of the more popular items for sale are a mix of the old and the new. They carry Ron Wiste’s recipe for tri-tip steaks, and they expand and experiment with a growing variety of flavored and stuffed bratwurst for the summer. One of those — the macaroni and cheese bratwurst — has been a new hit with customers, along with their award winning Colorado jerky.
The Landkammers and their staff also process venison during the deer hunting season.
“We do full carcass deer processing,” Ryan Landkammer said. “So we skin and debone them basically for the whole month of November. Then from there it switches over to Christmas time — making sausage and stuff like that for the holidays. Basically January, February and March is strictly deer processing. We also do custom beef and hog processing for local farmers. Year round we basically try to do as much of that as we can.”
They held a soft opening on the first day the Waterville location was open, and reached out to a couple media outlets, along with spreading the message on social media and through word of mouth. Since then, business has been booming, and that will likely grow when the Waterville area swells with tourists drawn to the nearby lake resorts and campgrounds.
“We’re excited to see what summer is going to be like here with all the campers,” Megan Landkammer said.
Along with the backing of their employees and new customers in Waterville, they credit the overwhelming support they received by the community in Janesville following the 2017 fire as a big reason behind their success.
“The Janesville community after the fire supported us a lot to open back up, and everybody in Waterville has been really great since we opened, so we’re very blessed,” Megan Landkammer said.
