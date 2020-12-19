MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident was among 57 new COVID-19 deaths across the state as December became the deadliest month of the pandemic in Minnesota.
The local resident, who was in his or her early 80s, is one of 1,187 Minnesotans who have died this month of the disease, according to new data released Saturday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. With 12 more reporting days remaining in December, the month has already exceeded the 1,136 who died in November — which had been by far the deadliest month since the coronavirus arrived in the state early this year.
The number of new cases, however, has fallen by two-thirds from peak levels last month. Minnesota had 2,772 new cases in Saturday's report, including 111 in the nine-county region around Mankato. That was up, but only slightly, from Friday's numbers of 2,737 and 100, respectively.
The new cases in area counties were:
Blue Earth: 20.
Brown: 19.
Martin: 17.
Waseca: 14.
Le Sueur: 13.
Nicollet: 11.
Faribault: 9.
Watonwan: 6.
Sibley: 2.
Five weeks ago, Minnesota reported 8,703 new cases in a single day. The number of deaths reported on Nov. 14 was just 35, though, demonstrating how it takes days or weeks before newly infected people succumb to the disease. Four days later, the number of Minnesotans dying of COVID topped 60 for the first time, a figure that has now been exceeded 18 times. The number of daily deaths has topped 75 nine times in December alone after not exceeding that count in a single day of reporting even once in the first nine months since the coronavirus was first recorded in Minnesota.
It's been a deadly December throughout much of the United States, including in the Upper Midwest. Recent per capita death rates have been even worse than Minnesota's in three of the four neighboring states. Death rates in the past seven days are 9% higher in Iowa, 40% higher in North Dakota and 73% higher in South Dakota, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The per capita death rate in Wisconsin for the past week was 18% lower than in Minnesota.
Since the start of the pandemic, the number of deaths per 100,000 people has been 79 in Wisconsin, 85 in Minnesota, 109 in Iowa, 150 in South Dakota and 161 in North Dakota, according to the CDC. Looking back to January, Minnesota has recorded the fewest overall cases of COVID-19 per capita of any of the five states — 6,984 per 100,000 residents. The Dakotas lead the five-state area in overall infections — 11,813 per 100,000 people in North Dakota and 10,629 in South Dakota.
