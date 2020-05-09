MSU students Holly Dodge and Shealyn Kawlewski were supposed to deliver these speeches to the 2020 graduating class at Minnesota State University. While it may not be an arena full of fellow graduates, they still delivered those speeches.
They're included below. It's one way MSU tried to deliver a virtual commencement for students who didn't get to have the experience of a traditional graduation experience.
Dodge's story of resilience can be read HERE.
Kawlewski's speech is below. She was the student speaker for the College of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.