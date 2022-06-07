MANKATO — A period of drier and warmer weather recently has helped out those farmers who were still behind in planting corn, soybeans and other crops.
The latest crop report from United States Department of Agriculture estimates that 93% of Minnesota's corn crop had been planted as of last week, which is five days behind the five-year average. As of May 16, just 35% of the corn crop was in the ground.
Soybean planting in the state was 72% complete, 12 days behind the 5-year average. Emergence is nearly 40%.
The report, released Monday, says corn emergence is at 66% with 60% rated in good to excellent condition.
For small grains, spring wheat is 65% planted and 33% emerged, oats are 86% planted, and barley is at 60%.
Sugarbeet planting reached 90%, while 88% of the potato crop is in.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay was 23% done with 67% considered good to excellent.
In the Mankato region, planting of corn and soybeans appears to be ahead of the state averages, with most farmers having wrapped up planting a week or two ago.
After last year's serious drought, the USDA report shows that 69% of the state currently has adequate topsoil moisture and 29% has surplus moisture.
