MANKATO — House Democrats are looking more generous than Democratic Gov. Tim Walz when it comes to Mankato’s proposed $85 million renovation and repair of the regional sewage treatment plant.
But the $11.6 million for Mankato in the House’s initial $1.9 billion statewide construction proposal is barely a quarter of the $44.5 million state contribution city leaders are seeking, even if it is substantially better than what was in the construction plan Walz released in January. The governor proposed no direct allocation for Mankato, putting all of his municipal wastewater treatment funding in a competitive statewide grant program rather than earmarking dollars to specific cities.
So even as City Manager Susan Arntz and City Council members lobby for additional funding during the current legislative session, they’re also exploring the possibility of moving forward with a partial fix for the aging plant if financing isn’t available for the entire project — estimated to cost $85 million or more.
Arntz had previously suggested it would be impractical to do the work in phases.
“I think the analogy I used before is this would be like building a house and saying ‘We’ll do the roof later,’” she told the council Monday. “It is still a little like that.”
If the session concludes with some funding provided but less than the half-share the city says it needs, there may be a renewed look at the possibility of moving the project forward in stages. Arntz’s revised analogy is building the house even if the electrical wiring or plumbing has to be delayed.
Exploring those possibilities is one of the assignments in a consulting contract approved Monday. The council unanimously agreed without discussion to spend up to $265,000 for consulting services by international wastewater specialists Black & Veatch, a firm that has a Minneapolis office and did previous consulting on the project.
City Council members and staff expressed consternation a year ago that Black & Veatch had missed so badly on its initial cost estimates for the regional wastewater project. On Feb. 14, 2022, the council learned that bids on the project ranged from $60.5 million to $67 million — the lowest being 33% higher than what the consultant had predicted.
With the project put on hold and price inflation hammering all segments of the construction industry, the city’s cost estimates had risen to $85 million to $89 million by December — pushing up the city’s legislative request to $44.5 million after it had already risen from $20 million to $30 million earlier in the year. With Black & Veatch already well-versed in Mankato’s project through their previous consulting work, they were the obvious choice to update construction plans now that even more time has passed.
Black & Veatch’s new contract will involve seeking cost containment, reviewing comments from contractors during the bidding process and attempting to bring more certainty about future costs. It will also examine new approaches to the planned work.
“We anticipate there may be a need for us to rethink the project as a whole,” Arntz said.
After state funding levels are determined — something Democratic legislative leaders have suggested could happen as soon as March — the firm will provide an updated feasibility report and construction process along with a new cost estimate for whatever work is being recommended. Black & Veatch would also assist the city throughout the bidding process that would follow.
And the firm is making clear from the outset that there are no guarantees with its cost estimates.
Article 10 of the consulting contract notes that “Engineer has no control over the cost of labor, materials, or equipment furnished by others not under contract to Engineer. ... Engineer does not guarantee that proposals, bids, or actual Project costs will not vary from Engineer’s opinions of probable cost or that actual schedules will not vary from Engineer’s projected schedules.”
The contract sets an “accuracy goal” that the actual costs will be no more than 10% higher than projections and states that the task of making the estimates will be assigned to an independent construction firm — one that won’t be among those bidding on the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.