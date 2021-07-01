Despite a two-year $52 billion budget deal in place and the Minnesota Senate still in session, area lawmakers say a public infrastructure bill is unlikely to happen this week.
That means local officials may have to shelf expectations for project funding until next year.
"I don't think we're going to see anything like (a public works bill) come anytime soon," said Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato.
Frederick's counterpart in the Senate, Democrat Nick Frentz of North Mankato, took a similar view by placing the odds of a public works bill at "very very low, next to zero." Frentz said he believed there wasn't enough support for a bill from House Republicans and doubted an agreement could be made within the next few days.
An infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects, must start in the House and requires 60% support from lawmakers in the House and Senate to pass. The House already has adjourned, which means it would need to be called back into session to start a bonding bill.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call a special session in September to address $250 million in federal aid for bonuses to frontline workers during the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters a bonding agreement could be in place by then.
Large-scale bonding bills are usually passed in even-numbered years, but lawmakers had hoped to address a growing backlog of projects with a smaller bill this year. Walz proposed a $518 million infrastructure package in February and House Democrats introduced a $1 billion proposal in April, but Senate Republicans didn't put together a public proposal during the Legislature's regular session.
Lawmakers passed a $1.9 billion infrastructure bill last year. While many lawmakers expressed a desire to pass a smaller bill focused more on critical statewide infrastructure needs, a concrete bipartisan proposal has yet to appear.
There were more than $5.3 billion in bonding requests in 2020.
A Free Press analysis in 2019 showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests. That means lawmakers would need to approve about $4 billion for bonding each year to deal with known infrastructure issues.
The lack of bonding funding pushes several high-profile local projects back as local and state officials await funding. The city of Mankato sought at least $8.2 million for Minnesota River riverbank stabilization near Riverfront Park, as well as additional funding to address a nearby dumping area found during work last year. The city also looked for funding to by additional land in the southwest part of the city west of Monks Avenue to Rosewood Pond for a water quality restoration project.
Frederick and Frentz said a similar water quality project to enable water storage options on the Minnesota River received $1 million as part of the upcoming state budget.
The Department of Human Services asked for $17.8 million to renovate Minnesota Sex Offender Program buildings inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, while Minnesota State University is looking for close to $7 million to start the process to demolish and reconstruct Armstrong Hall at about two-thirds of its size. North Mankato is also seeking $8.5 million for a proposed indoor recreational center at Caswell Park.
