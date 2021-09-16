MANKATO — Despite an abating drought in the southern portion of Minnesota, scientists who analyze the statewide monitor say its lingering effects have the left the majority of the state's pastures in poor condition.
As of this week's Drought Monitor update, 63% of the state's pastures are in "very poor to poor condition." Topsoil moisture was significantly reduced in every Midwestern state except Wisconsin.
Drought analyst Brad Rippey, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said pastures are worse across the north and western portions of Minnesota, where most counties are in extreme drought and a strip of land faces exceptional drought.
Dryness gradually recedes toward the southeastern corner of the state. Most of the nine-county region of south-central Minnesota remains in a moderate drought, while the middle third of Minnesota is split between moderate and severe conditions.
"For a lot of the state — really for the entire Upper Midwest — it's going to be a disappointing harvest this year," Rippey said, referencing drought conditions in the Dakotas. "The heat and the drought definitely took a toll on major row crops like corn and soybeans."
He added that recovery is improbable given the shortening days and cooling weather. Farmers in south-central Minnesota typically spend October harvesting crops, first soybeans and then corn.
The latest USDA forecast indicates farmers in Minnesota expect an average corn yield of 174 bushels per acre, an 18-bushel decrease from last year's figure. The projection is a stark contrast to last fall's excellent harvest, where one farmer near Le Center said he grew his best corn crop and many peers were harvesting 225-235 bushels per acre.
Soybean yields in the state are only slightly below last year's mark, at 47 bushels per acre instead of 49, because of late-summer rains.
"Some of the rain that started arriving late in summer ... that was likely more beneficial to soybeans than corn, as soybeans can make up some of the losses. Corn is kind of on a more thick schedule," he said.
Six- to 10-day weather forecasts indicate an abnormally warm second half of September, Rippey said. Warmer days are ideal for crop drying and harvesting.
But the projected warmth, coupled with a drier weather pattern, also would mean halted recovery from drought conditions.
He said many meteorologists predict it will be a shorter dry spell, however, as a La Niña pattern takes hold and creates a colder, snowier winter.
Increased snowfall in winter would set the stage for a spring of moist soil and recovery from drought, Rippey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.