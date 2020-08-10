MANKATO — With college students returning, the city of Mankato is cracking down on downtown bars flouting pandemic rules and is threatening to do the same at apartment buildings. City leaders worry an outbreak could shut down K-12 schools and cause broad economic damage.
“We’re at the point where we have educated, the state has educated,” said City Manager Pat Hentges. “... We have already issued warnings. The state has issued warnings. ... We are at the point where the rubber has hit the road.”
Police were closely observing downtown bars over the weekend, violations were documented, and top officials in the Department of Public Safety are preparing to issue “strikes” that can lead to liquor license suspensions or revocations. The more aggressive enforcement came just as the City Council was receiving a requested report on options for ensuring the arrival of thousands of college students this month doesn’t prompt a renewed spike in coronavirus infections.
“If we think this is clearly going to be a problem at the end of August, early September, we need to act now,” Council member Karen Foreman said during a work session a week ago.
Foreman asked that staff prepare a list of options for Monday night’s meeting. A report was provided detailing the pros and cons of various alternatives including a citywide curfew, earlier closing times for bars, and requiring bars to serve patrons only if they’re seated — essentially eliminating mingling.
But staff also demonstrated that they were putting existing tools to use. Assistant Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose provided a detailed summary of what was found at Front Street bars over the weekend, and said he expects to issue formal strikes against more than one. Three strikes in a 12-month period can result in a liquor license suspension or revocation.
Several bars — Blue Bricks, The 507 and the Atomic Star — received strong grades for mask-wearing bouncers and wait-staff, reservation systems in place, reminders to patrons by staff to stick to their assigned seats, and well-spaced tables.
DuRose didn’t say which of the less compliant bars are facing strikes, but a couple appeared to be strong potential targets.
An officer entering The Underground Bar reported the bouncer at the door was not wearing his mask, putting it on only when he saw a cop approaching: “When officers began to exit, this same door bouncer removed the face-covering once again.”
Patrons at The Underground shared the bouncer’s attitude with “very few” of the roughly 200 equipped with masks.
At the South Street Saloon, patrons were not being directed to specific tables, were being served at the bar and were playing darts and pool — violations of the social distancing plans that all bars and restaurants were required to adopt to reopen under state regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.
DuRose said the officers’ observations, video evidence and posts on social media were being compiled in preparation for issuing strikes as early as Tuesday. He indicated the only thing likely to prevent that is if he learns state agencies, which have been informed of the violations, decide to take more immediate action.
“Strikes may pile up and they may pile up quickly if there’s not compliance,” Hentges warned, adding the council can move straight to a license suspension in cases where public health and safety is endangered.
Owners and residents of apartment buildings and other rental properties will face similar threats to their rental licenses if they are hosting house parties that violate limits on crowd sizes — a common occurrence when Minnesota State University and other local colleges are in session.
A meeting with apartment complexes managers is scheduled for Thursday, with the Blue Earth County Public Health Department joining local police in laying out the importance of controlling social gatherings.
City leaders emphasized what is at stake in avoiding a large spike in cases like the one that occurred when young people packed downtown bars when they first reopened in June.
A similar spike, under school-reopening guidelines, would force Mankato Area Public Schools to drop plans to offer some in-person learning this fall. That would force parents to once again stay home from work, which deprives local companies of their employees, which hurts the broader economy.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa, noting school districts spill across municipal boundaries, called for other cities to explore what they can do to reduce the risk of a spike in cases.
“It doesn’t do any good to have low numbers in Blue Earth County and high numbers in Nicollet County,” Hatanpa said. “... This really needs to be bigger than just Mankato if we’re going to look at doing any of these things.”
That’s the weakness of several of the proposed actions the council could, conceivably, take to try to control social interaction by large groups, according to city staff. Close down bars early and young people will probably drink in large groups in houses or apartments. Institute a curfew on traditional college party nights and the young adults will likely go to nearby cities to drink.
A team effort will be required to keep the schools open and the economy operating at some level of vitality, according to Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.
“It’s not going to happen just with bars and restaurants. It’s not going to happen just with students living in apartments,” Zelms said. “It’s going to have to be every member of the community making the commitment.”
The council was clearly trying to send a message that they were beyond politely asking people to do their part. Mayor Najwa Massad, a restaurateur, said it’s a life-or-death moment for the viability of many entrepreneurs.
“We have schools that need to start. We have businesses that need to survive,” Massad said. “... We mean business.”
