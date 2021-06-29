MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety's new online dashboard aims to increase transparency.
The department's dashboard launched this week along with a new city website. The new virtual space includes crime statics, department polices, complaint forms and other information about the department.
With the new site, Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said her department is working to make information more readily accessible.
“The objective is to be as transparent as we can with the public,” she said.
The new site includes daily logs of all the calls to which officers and firefighters responded.
There also is monthly crime statistic reports and data on the ethnic makeup of the police force in comparison to the population the department serves. Officers nearly mirror the community population, with 49 white officers, three Hispanic or Latino officers and two Black officers.
All of that data has long been available to the public, but citizens and the media previously had to file requests.
“It's the people's data,” Vokal said.
Additional public data, such as use-of-force incidents and statistics on the race of arrestees, will be posted after some input from the department's longstanding citizen advisory committee and another new committee focused on policing reforms.
Vokal said the committees will help department leaders prioritize data to add, select formats for the most clear presentation and decide what context information is needed to make the data meaningful.
Other citizens are welcome to suggest what data they'd like to see posted by calling 507-387-8692 or emailing efiedler@mankatomn.gov.
The site also contains a variety of other information about the department, including summaries of its annual budget, hiring standards and officer training requirements.
There are also copies of the police and fire divisions' full policy manuals as well as separated copies of high-interest policies.
Citizens can find forms to file a formal complaint against an officer or to send positive feedback.
In addition to new items, Vokal said the new site better highlights some existing resources that weren't prominent on the city's old website. There is, for example, an interactive map on which citizens can see who is the patrol officer and police and fire commander assigned to their neighborhood.
To visit the new dashboard go to www.mankatomn.gov/residents/public-safety-dashboard.
