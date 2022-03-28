Many Minnesotans have watched Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis with wide-eyed horror — and a sense of bewilderment.
But the Rev. Fred and Stacy Vanderwerf, of Mankato, see it as a direct threat and personal attack on friends and acquaintances they grew to love during their 2000-08 stint as United Methodist missionaries in Lviv, Ukraine.
“It’s been very preoccupying,” said Fred Vanderwerf, Southern Prairie District superintendent of the Minnesota United Methodist Church, “but we have been reconnecting with people there since the crisis broke out.
“Because of our connections, I can share this story and hear directly from people in Ukraine how we can best help.”
As recently as Thursday morning, Vanderwerf participated in a video call with a Ukrainian software developer who is a former student of his.
“He and others are horrified by the destruction of certain cities, but they are not surprised about it because they thought this was exactly what Russia would do,” Vanderwerf said.
At the same time, his contacts in Lviv — the largest city in western Ukraine, about 50 miles from the Polish border — have continued to feel relatively safe, though recent bomb strikes have served as wakeup calls.
“Lviv is incredibly anti-Russian,” Vanderwerf said. “It’s where CNN’s Anderson Cooper is right now, and only Ukrainian (not Russian) is spoken there.
“Lviv residents have not been fans of Russia for a long time because they remember the country’s long history with Russia and Stalin’s forced famine.”
In fact, Vanderwerf said most Ukrainians believe the war started not on Feb. 24, 2022, but eight years earlier, when Putin’s forces invaded and ultimately annexed Crimea.
Long way from home
Vanderwerf grew up in Windom, where he delivered newspapers on a downtown route as a boy.
After earning a bachelor’s degree at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and serving as a campus minister at Iowa State University with the Wesley Foundation, Vanderwerf spent six months in Ukraine.
“I wanted a cross-cultural experience before I settled down.”
His time in the west-central Ukrainian town of Vinnytsia was life-changing; it was there he felt called to ministry.
“And the family I lived with insisted I learn Ukrainian even though about 50% of the town spoke Russian.”
Back in the U.S., Vanderwerf attended Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky, where he soon met a special divinity student from Texas named Stacy, his future wife.
A summer sojourn at a church on the Crimean peninsula — now completely Russian-occupied — further piqued Vanderwerf’s interest in UMC Ukrainian missions.
Upon the completion of their degrees, the Vanderwerfs applied to the General Board of Global Ministries (the UMC’s worldwide mission, relief and development agency) and were invited to plant a UMC ministry in Lviv.
Their mission efforts began modestly, following a year of language study, as they met people, started an English club (“Everyone wanted to learn English,” Vanderwerf said) and developed a student ministry at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.
A UMC church in Lviv grew from their work. Vanderwerf said Lviv is a beautiful European city; picture a cobblestoned city center filled with lively cultural opportunities and populated by about 1 million people.
Were it not for the autism diagnosis of their oldest son, Levi, now 18, the Vanderwerfs would likely have remained in Lviv longer to carry out their vision of “forming and uniting young people to understand, receive, grow and practice living Christian faith” in the country where most residents were either Orthodox or Greek Catholic.
“We loved it and didn’t want to leave,” Vanderwerf said, “but we felt we needed to be here for Levi’s sake.”
Mankato-based, Ukrainian-minded
Together with their two sons, Levi and 16-year-old Madden, the Vanderwerfs now call Mankato their home.
Stacy works at Mankato Clinic, having completed training to become a certified medical assistant, and Vanderwerf was pastor at Hilltop United Methodist Church from 2008 until being named Southern Prairie District superintendent in 2015.
Their connections with the Lviv UMC church and their Ukrainian friends have remained an important part of their lives. One Ukrainian parishioner actually moved to Mankato with them, earned a degree at Minnesota State University, married, and became a marriage and family therapist in Minnesota.
“Her mother grew up in Siberian camps because her dad was an artist, and the Soviet Union aimed to eliminate artists and journalists,” Vanderwerf said.
They also know people who were imprisoned by the Soviets for their faith.
With a quarter — roughly 10 million and counting — of Ukraine’s population already displaced by the war, the Vanderwerfs say many of the women they knew as students have migrated to Poland or elsewhere.
“All the men we know are of conscription age, so there is a lot of family separation,” he said.
Their software developer friend was on vacation outside Ukraine when the invasion began. He has since returned and is seeking to keep his employees and their families safe while trying to maintain his business operations, and he recently summarized the situation: “Fred, you know I love my home but we have a crazy neighbor. Every seven years or so we have to reinvent ourselves because Putin does something ridiculous.”
Vanderwerf hears his Ukrainian friends and parishioners voice their defiance and determination to fight back against Putin’s violent attacks, despite the frightening amount of death and destruction already wrought.
“They say they are defending their freedom and that they’ve been taking on Russia for their whole existence,” he said.
“They are very determined to be victorious and rebuild stronger than ever; they have a high degree of optimism that they’re standing up for what is right.”
According to Vanderwerf, lighting up bridges and statues in the colors of the Ukrainian flag or posting Ukrainian flags and sunflowers on social media are not idle gestures.
“It communicates to them that the world stands in their support. It’s giving them encouragement to continue.”
As a pastor, Vanderwerf is keenly aware of humanitarian crises and wars in other parts of the world — Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia —and his heart breaks for all of them.
Yet with his personal connections to Ukraine, he is trying to make a difference by sharing the perspectives of Ukrainians on the ground, working with other Methodists to provide aid and telling the stories of people who are struggling to preserve their families and country.
Vanderwerf said donations to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief, umcmission.org) are effective, with all 14 Ukrainian UMC churches (10 still in non-Russian occupied areas) engaged in direct humanitarian relief.
“UMCOR helps people quickly on the ground. They’re trying to flood resources into the system to keep them going.”
While continuing to connect, share and post true stories, Vanderwerf remains mindful of a slogan Ukrainians repeated during the Orange Revolution he witnessed in 2004-05: “Together, we are many and we will not be conquered.”
