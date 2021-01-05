MANKATO — A woman went to the hospital after she allegedly was hit by another woman with a glass bottle during an argument in a Mankato residence.
An officer met a woman in the emergency room of the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato early Saturday morning and she said she was assaulted by Botobayto Mark Ogud, 22, of Mankato.
The woman said she tried to hug Ogud after an agreement, and she responded by pushing her and hitting her in the face multiple times. Ogud later hit the woman in the face with an empty alcohol bottle, the charges say.
Ogud was charged with felony assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
