MANKATO — A North Mankato woman allegedly assaulted a hospital worker Thursday.
Kaytlin Rose Anderson, 21, was charged with felony assault of hospital personnel Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Anderson reportedly slammed her hand on the worker’s head, then ripped a handful of the worker’s hair out, according to a criminal complaint. The worker had an ice pack on her head when police arrived.
Police took Anderson into custody and brought her to the Blue Earth County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.