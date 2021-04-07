NEW ULM — A high homeless woman allegedly assaulted two Brown County law enforcement officers as they took her to detox.
Bailey Renee Skelley, 20, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Wednesday in Brown County District Court.
Deputies found Skelly sitting in the fetal position in a pickup with a broken axle Monday evening south of New Ulm. She claimed her name was Paul Revere, screamed at sheriff's deputies and police officers and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, according to a court complaint.
She was combative as she was taken to a squad car and allegedly kicked a deputy in the groin.
She continued to be combative after she arrived at detox and allegedly bit an officer's arm.
She then was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.