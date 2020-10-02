MANKATO — A woman allegedly assaulted passersby who confronted her about using racial slurs in downtown Mankato, then assaulted police officers.
Desiree Jean Sandt, 39, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor assault on an officer and misdemeanor counts of assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Sandt yelled racial slurs at a group in the area of Broad and Cherry streets around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a court complaint. When a woman told her to stop, Sandt allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair and tackled her to the ground. When a man intervened, Sandt allegedly bit his arm. The bite broke the skin and left bruising.
When officers arrived, Sandt allegedly punched one in the chest. She reportedly resisted arrest, including attempting to spit on officers and an attempt to bite an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.