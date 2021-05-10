MANKATO — A woman allegedly had cocaine when she was arrested for pepper-spraying a woman and punching another woman in a downtown Mankato bar.
Nyajuok Chizeng Riang, 24, of Omaha, Nebraska, allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the face of a woman she knows during an argument at Rounder's around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A second woman told police she then confronted Riang who then punched her in the face.
Officers arrested Riang and found cocaine and pepper spray in her purse, according to a court complaint. More cocaine allegedly was found in her possession after she was taken to jail.
Riang was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor bringing drugs into jail, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.