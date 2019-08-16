LE CENTER — A woman is accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of jewelry from a Le Center couple.
Molly Elizabeth Mason, 32, of Prior Lake, was charged with felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of theft Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A relative reported finding Mason in possession of three rings belonging to a couple they know. Six other pieces of jewelry and cash also allegedly were missing. The jewelry recently had been given an insurance appraisal of $17,900, according to a court complaint.
A Nicollet County Sheriff's Office investigator checked the Automated Pawn System and discovered Mason had pawned items 149 times between May 2017 and July 2019.
The investigator recovered five pieces of the Le Center couple's jewelry that Mason had recently sold to pawn shops in the Twin Cities, the charges said.
