MANKATO — An Iowa woman allegedly assaulted a police officer and hospital staff after she refused to leave a downtown Mankato bar.
When officers were called Friday night, Jenifer Rae Hills, 44, became confrontational and allegedly pushed an officer and punched the officer in the face.
Hills was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato where she allegedly was aggressive with hospital staff. At one point she kicked a nurse in the neck, according to the court complaint.
Hills was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on a hospital employee and gross misdemeanor assault on a police officer.
