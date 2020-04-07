MANKATO — A woman allegedly accosted two strangers with a knife outside a Mankato liquor store Saturday evening.
Cassandra Jane Gimmer, 34, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Two people told Mankato police they were in a vehicle outside the MGM Wine and Spirits when a yelling woman approached in another vehicle. The woman reportedly accused them of mocking her friend. She took out a knife and held it to her throat, according to a court complaint.
The woman then reportedly got out of her vehicle and approached while holding up the knife. The driver of the other vehicle drove away.
A police officer reviewed surveillance video and recognized Gimmer as the suspect. She later called police and admitted there was an argument but denied having a knife. She was located and arrested Sunday.
