MANKATO — A woman allegedly assaulted a man she knows and put a gun to his head in her home south of Mankato last week.
Tammy Jo Mason, 56, was charged with felony assault, misdemeanor domestic assault and felony threats Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man told a deputy that Mason became angry after they returned from a bar Wednesday. He said she put his phone in the toilet, repeatedly punched and kicked him, and held a handgun to his head and said she could shoot him.
The man had bruises and a bloody nose, according to the court complaint. Two handguns were found in the home.
Mason reportedly admitted she and the man shoved each other, but she denied pointing a gun at him.
