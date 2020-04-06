MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly used her roommate's identity to take out over $10,000 in loans and sent some of the money to a man with whom she wasn't allowed to have any contact.

Lilly Marie Fowler, 31, was charged with felony identity theft, gross misdemeanor credit card fraud and misdemeanor violating a no contact order Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Fowler called police Wednesday and said she wanted to confess to stealing her roommate's identity, according to a court complaint. She allegedly admitted she took out two loans in her roommate's name — one for $525 and another for $10,000.

Fowler then allegedly made three purchases using her roommate's debit card and transferred $400 from her roommate's checking account to the account of a man who had a no contact order against her.

The roommate said Fowler later begged him to tell police he had given her permission to use his account.

