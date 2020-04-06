MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly used her roommate's identity to take out over $10,000 in loans and sent some of the money to a man with whom she wasn't allowed to have any contact.
Lilly Marie Fowler, 31, was charged with felony identity theft, gross misdemeanor credit card fraud and misdemeanor violating a no contact order Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Fowler called police Wednesday and said she wanted to confess to stealing her roommate's identity, according to a court complaint. She allegedly admitted she took out two loans in her roommate's name — one for $525 and another for $10,000.
Fowler then allegedly made three purchases using her roommate's debit card and transferred $400 from her roommate's checking account to the account of a man who had a no contact order against her.
The roommate said Fowler later begged him to tell police he had given her permission to use his account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.