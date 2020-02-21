MANKATO — Police are investigating a fight involving a knife that injured a woman and a child in a Mankato hotel.

Mankato police were called to a confrontation during a child's birthday party at the Super 8 on Highway 169 just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

A woman was treated at hotel for cuts on her abdomen and hand, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said. A boy who was hit during the fight was taken to the Mankato hospital as a precaution.

Patience Nichole Brown Walker, 32, was arrested and faces possible charges including assault, threats and child endangerment.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Recommended for you