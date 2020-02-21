MANKATO — Police are investigating a fight involving a knife that injured a woman and a child in a Mankato hotel.
Mankato police were called to a confrontation during a child's birthday party at the Super 8 on Highway 169 just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
A woman was treated at hotel for cuts on her abdomen and hand, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said. A boy who was hit during the fight was taken to the Mankato hospital as a precaution.
Patience Nichole Brown Walker, 32, was arrested and faces possible charges including assault, threats and child endangerment.
