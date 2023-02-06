NORTH MANKATO — A 38-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after she allegedly used a knife to threaten a man in North Mankato.
Jaclyn R. Baker, no address listed, was being held and was awaiting charges Monday morning, a North Mankato Police Department press release said.
Baker was arrested by police after they responded to a 5:25 p.m. report that a woman was threatening a man at a residence on the 800 block of Range Street.
When the officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered minor injuries in an assault earlier Sunday. That incident did not involve a knife.
Several knives were recovered from the scene, the press release said.
