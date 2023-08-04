BEAUFORD — A 78-year-old Blue Earth woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning a few miles north of Beauford.
Judith Kay Orvedal was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 22 and was at Blue Earth County Road 16 at 11:27 a.m. when the SUV and an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima crashed in the intersection, the State Patrol said.
Orvedal was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The other driver, Paul Wayne Marchetti, 57, of Winnebago, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.